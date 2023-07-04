Jose Miranda -- with a slugging percentage of .156 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Miranda At The Plate

  • Miranda is batting .213 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Miranda has had a hit in 20 of 37 games this year (54.1%), including multiple hits eight times (21.6%).
  • In 37 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • In 10 games this season (27.0%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 37 games (24.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 20
.266 AVG .167
.319 OBP .221
.438 SLG .194
5 XBH 2
3 HR 0
6 RBI 7
10/4 K/BB 14/5
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Greinke (1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.74), 44th in WHIP (1.282), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.