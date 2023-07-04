Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.295 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .713, fueled by an OBP of .299 and a team-best slugging percentage of .414 this season.
- Correa is batting .409 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 66.2% of his games this year (49 of 74), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (14.9%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (31.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (13.5%).
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (32.4%), including four games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|41
|.242
|AVG
|.216
|.307
|OBP
|.293
|.430
|SLG
|.401
|14
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|19
|33/12
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 57th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 60th.
