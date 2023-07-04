Byron Buxton -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with two RBI) against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 50 hits and an OBP of .300, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season.

In 52.9% of his 68 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has had an RBI in 19 games this season (27.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (44.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .212 AVG .202 .269 OBP .333 .500 SLG .367 16 XBH 11 11 HR 3 24 RBI 9 44/9 K/BB 39/21 2 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings