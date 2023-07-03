In the series opener on Monday, July 3, Joe Ryan will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (42-43) as they square off against the Kansas City Royals (25-59), who will answer with Austin Cox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The Royals are +185 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Twins (-225). An 8.5-run total is set in this contest.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (8-5, 3.44 ERA) vs Cox - KC (0-1, 2.25 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 51 times and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Twins have gone 3-4 (42.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 3-2 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Royals have come away with 22 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won five of 14 games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Willi Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

