Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Carlos Correa (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Cox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.404) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.
- Correa is batting .238 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 48 of 73 games this season (65.8%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (17.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30.1% of his games this year, Correa has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (31.5%), including four games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|41
|.220
|AVG
|.216
|.289
|OBP
|.293
|.407
|SLG
|.401
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|19
|32/12
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals will send Cox (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
