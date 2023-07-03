Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Byron Buxton (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Cox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 50 hits and an OBP of .305 this season.
- Buxton will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer during his last games.
- Buxton has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (19.4%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has an RBI in 18 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.8% of his games this year (30 of 67), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.217
|AVG
|.202
|.279
|OBP
|.333
|.512
|SLG
|.367
|16
|XBH
|11
|11
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|9
|43/9
|K/BB
|39/21
|2
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cox (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
