Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on July 2 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .249.
  • Castro has had a hit in 32 of 58 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this season (20.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 30
.241 AVG .255
.304 OBP .311
.422 SLG .337
9 XBH 4
3 HR 2
9 RBI 6
27/5 K/BB 26/5
5 SB 8

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (99 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Irvin (1-3 with a 7.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.18 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .309 to opposing hitters.
