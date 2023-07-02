Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will play Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 12:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in baseball with 108 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota's .399 slugging percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).

Minnesota ranks 22nd in runs scored with 352 (4.2 per game).

The Twins are 24th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

The Twins average baseball's lowest WHIP (1.167).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Gray is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the season in this matchup.

Gray will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Braves L 4-1 Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Kolby Allard 6/30/2023 Orioles W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan - 7/4/2023 Royals - Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.