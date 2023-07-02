The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler ready for the final of a three-game series against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Twins are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Orioles (+100). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -120 +100 9 +100 -120 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have a 31-19 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Minnesota has gone 30-18 (62.5%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Minnesota has played in 84 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-43-5).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 19-23 22-17 20-24 34-32 8-9

