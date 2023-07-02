Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 2 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .248.

Farmer has gotten a hit in 28 of 52 games this year (53.8%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (17.3%).

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Farmer has an RBI in 11 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .258 AVG .235 .337 OBP .264 .398 SLG .309 7 XBH 3 3 HR 1 9 RBI 7 27/7 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings