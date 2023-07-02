Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 2 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .271 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Kirilloff enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.

Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this year (31 of 50), with at least two hits 10 times (20.0%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (6.0%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 12 games this year (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 50 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .224 AVG .316 .322 OBP .413 .382 SLG .418 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 7 RBI 7 24/11 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings