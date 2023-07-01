Tyler Davis is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Green Bay Packers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Tyler Davis Injury Status

Davis is currently not listed as injured.

Tyler Davis 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 7 TAR, 4 REC, 26 YDS, 0 TD

Tyler Davis Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 2.60 504 100 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 11.22 472 93 2023 ADP - 556 91

Other Packers Players

Tyler Davis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 1 1 3 0 Week 2 Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 2 2 26 0 Week 5 Giants 2 1 -3 0 Week 12 @Eagles 1 0 0 0

