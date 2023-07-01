Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (48-32) will match up against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (41-42) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, July 1. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Twins have +125 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (4-3, 3.75 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (4-4, 2.97 ERA)

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 29 out of the 40 games, or 72.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have a 17-6 record (winning 73.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Orioles went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (32.3%) in those contests.

The Twins have a mark of 3-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Max Kepler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.