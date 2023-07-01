Anthony Santander and Byron Buxton will be among the stars on display when the Baltimore Orioles face the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Twins have +115 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The last 10 Twins matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won in 10, or 32.3%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has a record of 4-11, a 26.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 36 of its 83 chances.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 18-23 21-17 20-24 33-32 8-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.