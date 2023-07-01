Troy Dye is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings match up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Troy Dye Injury Status

Dye is currently listed as active.

Troy Dye 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Troy Dye 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

