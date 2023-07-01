The 2023 season kicks off for T.J. Hockenson when the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

T.J. Hockenson Injury Status

Hockenson is currently listed as active.

Is Hockenson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out T.J. Hockenson NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

T.J. Hockenson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 129 TAR, 86 REC, 914 YDS, 6 TD

Rep Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 129.40 90 4 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 113.22 120 3 2023 ADP - 45 3

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

T.J. Hockenson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 38 0 Week 2 Commanders 7 3 26 0 Week 3 @Vikings 4 3 18 1 Week 4 Seahawks 12 8 179 2 Week 5 @Patriots 4 1 6 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 5 4 48 0 Week 8 Dolphins 4 3 80 0 Week 9 @Commanders 9 9 70 0 Week 10 @Bills 10 7 45 0 Week 11 Cowboys 9 5 34 0 Week 12 Patriots 6 5 43 1 Week 13 Jets 6 4 33 0 Week 14 @Lions 8 6 77 0 Week 15 Colts 9 3 33 0 Week 16 Giants 16 13 109 2 Week 17 @Packers 12 7 59 0 Week 18 @Bears 1 1 16 0 Wild Card Giants 11 10 129 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.