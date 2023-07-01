Samori Toure is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Green Bay Packers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Samori Toure Injury Status

Toure is currently not listed as injured.

Is Toure your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Samori Toure 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
10 TAR, 5 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Toure and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samori Toure Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 14.20 393 147
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 19.73 394 149
2023 ADP - 585 197

Other Packers Players

Rashan Gary: Stats & Injury News
A.J. Dillon: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jordan Love: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Romeo Doubs: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jaire Alexander: Stats & Injury News
Aaron Jones: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Christian Watson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Rasul Douglas: Stats & Injury News
Preston Smith: Stats & Injury News
Kenny Clark: Stats & Injury News
Dallin Leavitt: Stats & Injury News
Rudy Ford: Stats & Injury News
De'Vondre Campbell: Stats & Injury News
Eric Wilson: Stats & Injury News
Darnell Savage Jr.: Stats & Injury News
Jonathan Owens: Stats & Injury News
Keisean Nixon: Stats & Injury News
Josiah Deguara: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Tedarrell Slaton: Stats & Injury News
Tyler Davis: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Justin Hollins: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Samori Toure 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 7 @Commanders 1 1 4 0
Week 8 @Bills 4 1 37 1
Week 9 @Lions 4 2 34 0
Week 13 @Bears 1 1 7 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.