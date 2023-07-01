Patrick Jones II's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Patrick Jones II Injury Status

Jones is currently listed as active.

Is Jones your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Patrick Jones II 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 21 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Jones and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Vikings Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Patrick Jones II 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Eagles 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 2.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 13 Jets 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Wild Card Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.