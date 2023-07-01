Nick Mullens is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Minnesota Vikings kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Nick Mullens Injury Status

Mullens is currently not on the injured list.

Nick Mullens 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 21-for-25 (84.0%), 224 YDS (9.0 YPA), 1 TD, 1 INT 4 CAR, 8 YDS, 0 TD

Nick Mullens Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 11.76 411 57 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 14.55 440 57 2023 ADP - 749 86

Other Vikings Players

Nick Mullens 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 9 @Commanders 1 1 -3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 5 7 54 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 4 4 57 1 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 11 13 116 0 1 4 8 0

