Myles Gaskin: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Myles Gaskin when the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Myles Gaskin Injury Status
Gaskin is currently listed as active.
Myles Gaskin 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|10 CAR, 26 YDS (2.6 YPC), 0 TD
|6 TAR, 4 REC, 28 YDS, 0 TD
Myles Gaskin Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|5.40
|465
|106
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|6.28
|510
|123
|2023 ADP
|-
|864
|163
Myles Gaskin 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|@Jets
|4
|9
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|6
|17
|0
|1
|4
|0
