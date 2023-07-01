Minnesota 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
An over/under of 6.5 wins means the Minnesota Golden Gophers could have a solid showing in 2023.
Looking to place a futures bet on Minnesota's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Minnesota Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|-140
|+120
|58.3%
Bet on Minnesota's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Golden Gophers' 2022 Performance
- Defensively, Minnesota was a top-25 unit last season, ranking ninth-best by allowing only 294.7 yards per game. It ranked 65th on offense (389.8 yards per game).
- Minnesota struggled in the passing game last season, ranking 16th-worst in FBS (182.2 passing yards per game). However, it ranked 15th-best on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 185.7 passing yards per game.
- Minnesota went 5-2 at home last season and 3-2 away from home.
- As underdogs the Gophers had just one win (1-1). When favored they went 8-3.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Minnesota's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|RB
|1,665 YDS / 20 TD / 128.1 YPG / 5.2 YPC
|Tanner Morgan
|QB
|1,382 YDS (66.9%) / 9 TD / 5 INT
55 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 4.2 RUSH YPG
|Daniel Jackson
|WR
|37 REC / 557 YDS / 5 TD / 42.8 YPG
|Treyson Potts
|RB
|474 YDS / 3 TD / 36.5 YPG / 4.7 YPC
|Mariano Sori-Marin
|LB
|84 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Tyler Nubin
|DB
|53 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD
|Cody Lindenberg
|LB
|70 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Terell Smith
|DB
|36 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
Golden Gophers' Strength of Schedule
- The Golden Gophers are facing the fifth-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).
- Minnesota will have the 16th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (62).
- Minnesota will take on nine teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule features three teams that put up nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last season.
Minnesota 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Nebraska
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|Eastern Michigan
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ North Carolina
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Northwestern
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Louisiana
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Michigan
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|@ Iowa
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Michigan State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Illinois
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Purdue
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Ohio State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Wisconsin
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.