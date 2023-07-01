Don't place a futures bet on the Minnesota Golden Gophers to win the 2023 Big Ten title or claim a CFP title before perusing the stats below.

Want to bet on any of Minnesota's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Minnesota Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500)

+25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Minnesota's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Minnesota 2023 Schedule

Based on its opponents' combined win total last season (85), Minnesota will have the fifth-hardest schedule in college football. The Golden Gophers will square off in nine games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (three of those teams won nine or more games and one of them accumulated fewer than four wins).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result Nebraska August 31 1 - Eastern Michigan September 9 2 - @ North Carolina September 16 3 - @ Northwestern September 23 4 - Louisiana September 30 5 - Michigan October 7 6 - @ Iowa October 21 8 - Michigan State October 28 9 - Illinois November 4 10 - @ Purdue November 11 11 - @ Ohio State November 18 12 - Wisconsin November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Minnesota gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.