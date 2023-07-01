Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Max Kepler (batting .258 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Orioles.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has five doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while batting .203.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 47.2% of his 53 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.9% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has driven home a run in 17 games this season (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|30
|.247
|AVG
|.173
|.305
|OBP
|.252
|.452
|SLG
|.394
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|14
|19/6
|K/BB
|23/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (98 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
