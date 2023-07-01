Take a look at the injury report for the Minnesota Lynx (6-9), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Lynx ready for their matchup against the Phoenix Mercury (3-11) at Footprint Center on Saturday, July 1 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Lynx earned a 99-97 OT win over the Storm.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 10.5 3.3 2.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shey Peddy Out Achilles 5.3 1 2.3 Megan Gustafson Out Concussion 4.7 3.1 0.3 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is No. 1 on the Lynx in scoring (22.4 points per game) and rebounding (7.7), and posts 2.5 assists. She also posts 1.7 steals (fifth in the WNBA) and 1.3 blocked shots.

The Lynx receive 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Kayla McBride.

The Lynx get 4.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Dorka Juhasz.

Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mercury -1.5 160.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.