In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Lukas Van Ness and the Green Bay Packers will take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Van Ness' stats, here's everything you need to know.

Lukas Van Ness Injury Status

Van Ness is currently not listed as injured.

Is Van Ness your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Lukas Van Ness NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Lukas Van Ness 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Van Ness and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Packers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lukas Van Ness 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 1.0 1.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.