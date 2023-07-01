The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Khyiris Tonga and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a tilt versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Khyiris Tonga Injury Status

Tonga is currently listed as active.

Khyiris Tonga 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 28 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Other Vikings Players

Khyiris Tonga 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 9 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 1.0 4 0 1 Week 13 Jets 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 Colts 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 16 Giants 0.5 0.0 1 0 1 Week 17 @Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

