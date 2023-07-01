The 2023 season kicks off for Keisean Nixon when the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Keisean Nixon Injury Status

Nixon is currently not listed as injured.

Keisean Nixon 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 17 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Packers Players

Keisean Nixon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 9 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 11 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Bears 0.0 0.0 1 1 1 Week 15 Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

