Jordan Love is +5000 to capture the MVP award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 17th-best in the league.

Jordan Love 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +5000 17th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Jordan Love Insights

Love averaged 48.8 yards passing per game and threw for one TD last year.

The Packers, who were 14th in the league in points scored last year, attempted a pass 55.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.7% of the time.

Green Bay ranked 17th in pass offense (213.6 passing yards per game) and sixth in pass defense (197 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jordan Love +5000 (17th in NFL) Rashan Gary +5000 (18th in NFL) Aaron Jones +8000 (37th in NFL) Christian Watson +10000 (43rd in NFL) Jaire Alexander +15000 (45th in NFL) Romeo Doubs +20000 (75th in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (112th in NFL)

