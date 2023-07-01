In Week 3 of the 2023 season, Jayden Reed and the Green Bay Packers will play the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Reed's stats.

Jayden Reed Injury Status

Reed is currently not on the injury report.

Jayden Reed 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 13 TAR, 6 REC, 85 YDS, 2 TD

Jayden Reed Fantasy Insights

Reed has piled up 20.3 fantasy points in 2023 (10.2 per game), which ranks him 21st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 69 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Reed has amassed 20.3 total fantasy points, reeling in six balls (on 13 targets) for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, Reed caught four balls on eight targets for 37 yardstwo touchdowns, good for 15.7 fantasy points.

Other Packers Players

Jayden Reed 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2

