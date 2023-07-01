The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Harrison Smith and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Harrison Smith Injury Status

Smith is currently not on the injured list.

Harrison Smith 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 85 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 5 INT, 10 Pass Def.

Other Vikings Players

Harrison Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 0.0 0.0 7 1 1 Week 2 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 13 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 6 1 2 Week 8 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 6 1 1 Week 9 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 13 Jets 0.0 0.0 9 1 3 Week 15 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Wild Card Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

