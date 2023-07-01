Danielle Hunter: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Danielle Hunter is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Minnesota Vikings kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Danielle Hunter Injury Status
Hunter is currently not on the injured list.
Danielle Hunter 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|65 Tackles (12 for loss), 10.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.
Danielle Hunter 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Packers
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 14
|@Lions
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|1.5
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
