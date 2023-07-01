Byron Murphy: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Byron Murphy's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Byron Murphy Injury Status
Murphy is currently not listed as injured.
Is Murphy your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Byron Murphy 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|36 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.
Rep Murphy and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Vikings Players
|Kirk Cousins: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Justin Jefferson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Marcus Davenport: Stats & Injury News
|T.J. Hockenson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Danielle Hunter: Stats & Injury News
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Byron Murphy 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|0.5
|3.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.