Anthony Johnson Jr. and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Johnson's stats in the column below.

Anthony Johnson Jr. Injury Status

Johnson is currently not listed as injured.

Anthony Johnson Jr. 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Packers Players

Anthony Johnson Jr. 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 9 Rams 0.0 0.0 1 1 2

