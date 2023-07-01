Alexander Mattison is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Minnesota Vikings kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Alexander Mattison Injury Status

Mattison is currently listed as active.

Alexander Mattison 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 74 CAR, 283 YDS (3.8 YPC), 5 TD 18 TAR, 15 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD

Alexander Mattison Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 73.40 183 47 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 166.01 58 17 2023 ADP - 63 24

Alexander Mattison 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 8 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 2 8 0 3 6 0 Week 3 Lions 7 28 1 1 16 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 0 1 15 1 Week 5 Bears 9 19 0 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 5 40 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Commanders 2 1 0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 3 11 0 1 8 0 Week 11 Cowboys 2 0 0 1 8 0 Week 12 Patriots 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Jets 3 14 1 2 4 0 Week 14 @Lions 2 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Colts 2 1 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Giants 4 17 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 8 38 0 1 7 0 Week 18 @Bears 10 54 2 1 6 0 Wild Card Giants 0 0 0 1 2 0

