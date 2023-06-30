On Friday, Willi Castro (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .256 with eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (32 of 56), with at least two hits 12 times (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (21.4%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .241 AVG .269 .304 OBP .327 .422 SLG .355 9 XBH 4 3 HR 2 9 RBI 6 27/5 K/BB 25/5 5 SB 8

Orioles Pitching Rankings