Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Max Kepler (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .198 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in 24 of 52 games this year (46.2%), including nine multi-hit games (17.3%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (19.2%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has an RBI in 16 of 52 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 52 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|29
|.247
|AVG
|.162
|.305
|OBP
|.245
|.452
|SLG
|.364
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|12
|19/6
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 95 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Kremer (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.50), 50th in WHIP (1.364), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.