Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .220 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.403) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.
- In 45 of 70 games this year (64.3%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (31.4%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.220
|AVG
|.207
|.289
|OBP
|.286
|.407
|SLG
|.400
|13
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|19
|32/12
|K/BB
|41/17
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (95 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (8-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.50), 50th in WHIP (1.364), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
