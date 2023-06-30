After hitting .220 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.403) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.

In 45 of 70 games this year (64.3%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).

In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Correa has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (31.4%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .220 AVG .207 .289 OBP .286 .407 SLG .400 13 XBH 15 4 HR 7 18 RBI 19 32/12 K/BB 41/17 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings