A pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Jewell Loyd (first, 24.5 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.8) -- face off when the Seattle Storm (4-10) host the Minnesota Lynx (5-9) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Storm matchup.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN

CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Storm are 8-5-0 ATS this season.

The Lynx are 6-7-0 ATS this year.

Seattle has been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 5-4.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

A total of five Lynx games this season have hit the over.

