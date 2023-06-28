The Atlanta Braves (52-27) aim to sweep the Minnesota Twins (40-41) on Wednesday at Truist Park, starting at 12:20 PM ET.

The probable starters are Kolby Allard for the Braves and Kenta Maeda (1-4) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (1-4, 6.86 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda (1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.

The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed a 6.86 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .299 to his opponents.

So far this year, Maeda does not have a quality start.

Maeda has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year heading into this matchup.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kolby Allard

The Braves will send Allard to the mound for his first start this season.

The last time the 25-year-old lefty pitched was on Wednesday, Oct. 5, throwing four innings out of the bullpen against the New York Yankees.

He pitched to a 7.29 ERA while striking out 8.1 batters per nine innings with a record of 1-2 last season.

