Joey Gallo -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kolby Allard on the mound, on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .186 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in 26 of 59 games this year (44.1%), including six multi-hit games (10.2%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (20.3%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has driven in a run in 14 games this year (23.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 21 games this year (35.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .198 AVG .174 .318 OBP .290 .451 SLG .477 12 XBH 10 5 HR 8 12 RBI 14 41/15 K/BB 40/13 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings