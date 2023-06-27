The Atlanta Braves (51-27) will look to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Minnesota Twins (40-40) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (5-1) to the mound, while Joe Ryan (8-4) will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (5-1, 2.40 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (8-4, 2.98 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw nine scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.98, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .203 batting average against him.

Ryan is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Ryan will try to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will send Elder (5-1) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, a 3.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.111 in 15 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Elder has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 2.40 ERA ranks third, 1.111 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.

