How to Watch the Twins vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves will take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on Tuesday.
Twins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Minnesota is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 341 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- Twins pitchers have a 1.179 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins' Joe Ryan (8-4) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in nine innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- He has 11 quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Ryan will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-0
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Justin Garza
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Joey Wentz
|6/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
|6/25/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/26/2023
|Braves
|L 4-1
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Spencer Strider
|6/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Elder
|6/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Mike Soroka
|6/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Dean Kremer
|7/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Kyle Bradish
|7/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Cole Irvin
|7/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|-
