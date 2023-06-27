Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves will take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on Tuesday.

Twins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Minnesota is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 341 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.179 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Joe Ryan (8-4) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in nine innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has 11 quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Ryan will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Red Sox W 6-0 Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves L 4-1 Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda Mike Soroka 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan -

