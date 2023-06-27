The Minnesota Lynx (4-9) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Seattle Storm (4-9) on Tuesday, June 27 at Target Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Lynx suffered an 89-68 loss to the Sun.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Diamond Miller Questionable Ankle 10.4 3.0 2.2 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video

CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx with 20.9 points per contest (fourth in league) and 7.5 rebounds, while also averaging 2.5 assists.

Tiffany Mitchell is posting 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Kayla McBride averages 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dorka Juhasz averages 3.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, she posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Lindsay Allen is putting up 3.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Lynx vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -3.5 160.5

