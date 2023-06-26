The Minnesota Vikings right now have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, 11 Vikings games went over the point total.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota played better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the NFL by totaling 361.5 yards per game.

The Vikings went 8-1 at home last year and 5-3 on the road.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).

The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC overall.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.

In addition, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

K.J. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Jordan Hicks registered 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +15000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2800 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6600 7 October 23 49ers - +900 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +6600 10 November 12 Saints - +3000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6600 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +2000 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2000

