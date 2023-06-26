Sonny Gray will start for the Minnesota Twins in the first of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Twins have +165 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -200 +165 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, the Twins and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

The past 10 Twins games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (33.3%) in those games.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +165 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 35 of its 79 games with a total.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 17-20 21-16 19-22 32-30 8-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.