Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Braves - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Max Kepler (hitting .259 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has five doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .207.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in 24 of 49 games this year (49.0%), including nine multi-hit games (18.4%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (20.4%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (32.7%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (12.2%).
- He has scored in 17 games this year (34.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.247
|AVG
|.176
|.305
|OBP
|.257
|.452
|SLG
|.396
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|12
|19/6
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider (8-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.04), 25th in WHIP (1.146), and first in K/9 (14.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
