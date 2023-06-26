On Monday, Kyle Farmer (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .255 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.

In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.9% of his games this year, Farmer has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43.8% of his games this season (21 of 48), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 19 .258 AVG .250 .337 OBP .283 .398 SLG .321 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 9 RBI 7 27/7 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings