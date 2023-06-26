Alex Kirilloff -- .185 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .255.

In 26 of 45 games this season (57.8%) Kirilloff has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.8%).

In 6.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this year (24.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 45 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 20 .224 AVG .295 .322 OBP .411 .382 SLG .410 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 7 RBI 6 24/11 K/BB 17/8 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings