On Sunday, Willi Castro (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .250 with eight doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

In 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%) Castro has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).

In 7.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven in a run in 11 games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (44.2%), including four games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 24 .241 AVG .259 .304 OBP .318 .422 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 27/5 K/BB 25/4 5 SB 6

