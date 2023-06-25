Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Willi Castro (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .250 with eight doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- In 30 of 52 games this season (57.7%) Castro has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
- In 7.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven in a run in 11 games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (44.2%), including four games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|.241
|AVG
|.259
|.304
|OBP
|.318
|.422
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|27/5
|K/BB
|25/4
|5
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.00 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
