On Saturday, June 24, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (39-38) visit Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (32-42) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Twins are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+135). The total is 8 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (3-4, 4.40 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (0-2, 5.59 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 30, or 62.5%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 10-8 (55.6%).

Minnesota has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 5-5 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Tigers have come away with 24 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Max Kepler 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

